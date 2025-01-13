Ryanair calls again for two-drink limit at airport bars

Ryanair has reiterated its call for a limit of two alcoholic drinks per passenger to be introduced at airport bars. The airline said such a policy would result in “a safer travel experience for passengers and crews”. The carrier announced last week it has started taking legal action to recover losses against disruptive passengers, as part of a “major misconduct clampdown”. It said it filed civil legal proceedings against a passenger in Ireland to seek 15,000 euros in damages related to a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote which diverted to Porto in April last year. Ryanair contends the passenger’s behaviour caused the diversion. It said the 15,000 euros consists of costs such as overnight accommodation for the more than 160 passengers and six crew members , Porto Airport landing and handling fees and Portuguese legal fees . A Ryanair spokesperson said European governments “repeatedly fail to take action when disruptive passengers threaten aircraft safety and force them to divert”. He went on: “It is time that European Union authorities take action to limit the sale of alcohol at airports. “Airlines like Ryanair already restrict and limit the sale of alcohol on board our aircraft, particularly in disruptive passenger cases. “However, during flight delays, passengers are consuming excess alcohol at airports without any limit on purchase or consumption. “We fail to understand why passengers at airports are not limited to two alcoholic drinks , as this would result in safer and better passenger behaviour on board aircraft, and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews all over Europe.” Ryanair’s call for a two-drink limit was first made by its chief executive Michael O’Leary in August last year, as he reported an increase in disorder on flights.

Ryanair has reiterated its call for a limit of two alcoholic drinks per passenger to be introduced at airport bars (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)