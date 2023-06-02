Salman Rushdie to write ‘not the easiest’ book accounting being stabbed on stage

Indian-origin author Salman Rushdie said he is writing a book about being stabbed last year that left him without site in one eye. According to The Guardian, the famous author talked about his upcoming project at the Hay literary festival where he appeared virtually. British-US-Indian author Salman Rushdie.(AFP)

“I’m trying to write a book about the attack on me – what happened and what it means, not just about the attack, but around it,” he was quoted as saying in a pre-recorded zoom appearance.

He explained that the book will relatively be a short one and added that it is something he needs to get past and focus on doing other things.

"It’s not the easiest book in the world to write but it’s something I need to get past in order to do anything else. I can’t really start writing a novel that’s got nothing to do with this … So I just have to deal with it,” he said.

The Satanic Verses writer suffered a knife injury after he was attacked on stage last year when he was about to deliver a lecture in the US. He spent six weeks in a hospital and the attack resulted in loss of vision in one eye. He reportedly finds it difficult to as he suffered from hand injuries.

Rushdie lived around 10 years in exile after the publication of The Satanic Verses in 1988, which is alleged to be anti-Islamic. He has been recieving multiple death threats, including then Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for the author's assassination.