e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Sanofi and GSK launch trial for Covid-19 protein-based vaccine

Sanofi and GSK launch trial for Covid-19 protein-based vaccine

Sanofi and GSK said in a joint statement on Thursday they had started the “Phase 1/2” trial for their adjuvanted Covid-19 vaccine, which they hope to make available across the world.

world Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:55 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Paris
This vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK’s established pandemic adjuvant technology.
This vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK’s established pandemic adjuvant technology.(REUTERS)
         

French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK have started a clinical trial for a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanofi and GSK said in a joint statement on Thursday they had started the “Phase 1/2” trial for their adjuvanted Covid-19 vaccine, which they hope to make available across the world.

This vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK’s established pandemic adjuvant technology.

tags
top news
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
India conducts over a million tests on three consecutive days
India conducts over a million tests on three consecutive days
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Who comes close to Kohli: Akhtar dismisses criticism for praising Ind stars
Who comes close to Kohli: Akhtar dismisses criticism for praising Ind stars
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In