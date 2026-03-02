Satellite images show black smoke over Dubai as Iran continues to fire missiles, drones

The smoke appeared after Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles toward Gulf states in retaliation for United States and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials. While most projectiles were intercepted by air defence systems, falling debris caused localised damage and fires in Dubai.

Images taken on February 24 showed Dubai’s orderly highways, glittering towers and artificial islands under clear skies. But by March 1, satellite photographs accessed by Reuters revealed dark plumes of smoke rising from sections of the emirate, particularly near coastal and logistics zones close to key transport and port infrastructure.

Satellite images captured days apart show a dramatic change in Dubai's skyline, with fresh pictures revealing thick black smoke rising over parts of the city after Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles across the Gulf. ( Live Updates on Iran-US war )

Areas near the iconic Burj Al Arab and the upscale Palm Jumeirah were among the sites affected. Before-and-after satellite images show concentrated smoke columns rather than widespread destruction, suggesting limited but visible damage.

Dubai residents described being jolted awake by loud explosions as interceptors streaked across the sky. Some said they watched smoke rise from balconies overlooking the Palm, long marketed as a symbol of luxury and calm in the Middle East.

For decades, Dubai has been perceived by expatriates as a refuge from instability elsewhere in the region. Expatriates make up around 90% of the UAE’s population, drawn by low taxes, business opportunities and relative political stability. The latest developments have unsettled that sense of distance from regional turmoil.

Dubai’s media office warned that old footage of past fire incidents was circulating online and said legal action would be taken against those spreading misleading content. Some influencers appeared to remove earlier posts.

By Sunday, as the conflict widened across the region, residents described an unusually subdued atmosphere in the city. Roads were quieter than usual in some neighbourhoods, several small businesses remained shut, and social media posts pointed to long supermarket queues and instances of panic buying.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources recommended remote work for private-sector employees until Tuesday, underscoring official caution amid continued regional tensions.

The broader escalation was triggered by a surprise US-Israeli bombardment of Iran. Tehran has since launched retaliatory strikes toward Israel and Gulf Arab states hosting US forces, vowing revenge. Israel has pledged what it called “non-stop” strikes against Iranian leadership and military targets.

The US military confirmed that three American service members were killed and five seriously wounded in the ongoing conflict.

In Iran, authorities said more than 200 people have died since the start of the strikes, including at least 165 in southern Iran when a girls’ school was reportedly hit. The Israeli military said it was not aware of strikes in that area, while the US said it was examining the reports.