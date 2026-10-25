Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil targets, airports; debris falls in Mecca, Medina as tensions escalate in Gulf

The tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis in West Asia continued to escalate on Saturday, with the group claiming a fresh wave of attacks targeting Saudi oil facilities and airports. Saudi Arabia said debris fell in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina on Saturday after missile interceptions, without naming those responsible. The Houthis denied targeting the cities but claimed fresh attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports, as well as the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, after accusing Riyadh of strikes that the Iran-backed group said killed 17 people. (AFP)

Latest updates on Saudi-Houthi tensions 1. Houthis claim fresh attacks on Saudi oil refinery, airports The Houthis said they targeted a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Meanwhile, Yemen's Saudi-backed government said the group fired three ballistic missiles at coast guard sites in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden.

Houthis military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched missiles at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in two phases, as well as airports in Dammam in the east and Najran in the south, AFP reported.

Saudi authorities did not directly comment on the Houthi claims but reported that missile debris fell near the site of one of the purported oil targets, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Saudi oil facilities, airports targeted in fresh Houthi attacks; Air India's Riyadh, Dammam flights remain suspended

2. Houthis say fresh attacks in response to Saudi strikes that killed over a dozen The Houthis' latest claims came after their Al-Masirah TV channel reportedly accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out separate strikes in Yemen that killed more than a dozen people. Riyadh has not claimed the alleged strikes.

According to the Houthi broadcaster cited by AFP, a strike on a house in Sanaa killed at least four people, while another attack on a residential building for cement factory workers killed eight. A third strike outside the city of Hodeida killed five members of the same family.

3. Saudi says shrapnel fell in Mecca and Medina after missile interceptions Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency said on Saturday that it had responded to falling shrapnel following the interception of Houthi missiles in the Mecca and Medina regions, the two holiest cities in Islam, AFP reported.

"Civil defence in the Mecca and Medina regions began to respond to the falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia," the agency said in a post on X.

It added that some of the shrapnel fell in Wadi Mughamas, outside Mecca.

Also Read | Missile debris falls in Mecca, Medina after Saudi intercepts Houthi strikes; rebel group denies attack reports

4. Houthis deny targeting Mecca and Medina Houthis denied targeting Mecca and Medina after Saudi authorities reported responding to falling shrapnel from intercepted missiles in the two regions, AFP reported.

"What the Saudi enemy is promoting about our forces targeting towards the holy areas of Mecca and Medina is a great and huge lie," Saree said.

5. Houthis say Riyadh airport remains a target The Houthis on Sunday renewed their warning against using King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, hours after the airport announced plans to designate two terminals for flights following a suspension earlier this month, Reuters reported.

Saree said the airport remained a "military target" and that operations targeting it would continue. He warned airlines, airport staff and travellers against using the facility.

Late on Saturday, King Khalid International Airport announced that Terminal 1 would be designated for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for international flights operated by national carriers, starting Sunday.

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Operations at the airport were halted on October 10 following an attack claimed by the Houthis that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300 others. It was the deadliest attack in the kingdom in more than a decade. The suspension was extended two days later.

6. Air India suspends flights Air India issued a travel advisory on Saturday, saying passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24 could opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund upon cancellation.

Eligible passengers could also avail of a one-time complimentary rebooking to other operational destinations in Saudi Arabia, subject to availability and specified travel deadlines, the airline said in the advisory posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)