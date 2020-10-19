e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Saudi Arabian artist makes world’s ‘largest coffee painting’

Saudi Arabian artist makes world’s ‘largest coffee painting’

Ohud Abdullah Almalki, a female artist, used expired coffee to illustrate renowned leaders from the kingdom and the neighbouring United Arab Emirates for the 220 square metre piece.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:12 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Karan Manral
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Karan Manral
Jeddah
A handout picture released by the Guinness World Records on October 18, 2020 shows the world's largest coffee painting by Saudi artist Ohud Abdullah Almalki depicting founding fathers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman (R) and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in Jeddah (Photo by - / Guinness World Records / AFP
A handout picture released by the Guinness World Records on October 18, 2020 shows the world's largest coffee painting by Saudi artist Ohud Abdullah Almalki depicting founding fathers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman (R) and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in Jeddah (Photo by - / Guinness World Records / AFP
         

A Saudi artist has created the world’s “largest coffee painting”, becoming the first woman from the country to achieve a record title single-handedly, the Guinness World Records announced Sunday.

Ohud Abdullah Almalki used expired coffee to illustrate renowned leaders from the kingdom and the neighbouring United Arab Emirates for the 220 square metre (around 2,370 square feet) piece.

“It took me 45 days of continuous work to complete, under the watchful eyes of two witnesses, video recording and drone footage,” Almalki said, according to a Guinness World Records statement.

The artwork, titled “Naseej 1” (meaning “Woven Together”) was created in the Saudi city of Jeddah on a canvas of seven connected cloths.

It features the founding fathers of Saudi Arabia and the UAE -- the late King Abdul Aziz bin Saud and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, respectively.

Below them is a series of smaller portraits of other leaders from the two Gulf countries, while the whole work is bordered in the traditional “Al-Sadu” style of Bedouin decoration.

“My aim is to remind the world of the centuries-old entente between the two nations,” Almalki said.

The artist used approximately 4.5 kilogrammes of expired coffee granules to complete the painting, according to the Guinness World Records statement.

Almalki expressed hope that her accomplishment “will contribute to empowering the women in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

It is the first time a Saudi woman has achieved a record alone, Guinness World Records said, though others have taken part in previous attempts.

In 2015, 8,264 women came together in Riyadh to make the largest “human awareness ribbon”, to raise awareness about breast cancer.

dm/lg

tags
top news
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today, to review Covid-19 situation in constituency
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad today, to review Covid-19 situation in constituency
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In