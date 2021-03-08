Saudi foreign minister meets Qatar's emir Hamad al-Thani in Doha: Report

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held talks on Monday with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha about improving relations between the two countries, the Qatar state news agency QNA reported.

The visit to the Qatari capital comes after Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies in January agreed to end a bitter political row with Doha and restore ties severed since mid-2017 over accusations that Qatar supports terrorism, a charge Doha denies.

QNA said the prince delivered a verbal message from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on enhancing bilateral ties as well as on regional and international developments.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have all restored travel links with Qatar since the deal backed by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump was announced at an annual Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have restored diplomatic ties with Qatar. The Saudi state news agency SPA said the charge d'affaires of the Saudi embassy in Doha, Ali al-Qahtani, was among those greeting Prince Faisal upon arrival on Monday.