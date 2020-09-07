e-paper
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict

Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict

Saudi Arabia’s state television says final verdicts have been issued in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his family announced pardons that spared five from execution.

world Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:47 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Dubai
Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi
Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi (AP file photo)
         

Saudi Arabia’s state television says final verdicts have been issued in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his family announced pardons that spared five from execution.

The Riyadh Criminal Court issued final verdicts Monday against eight people.

The court ordered a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for five, with one receiving a 10-year sentence and two others being ordered to serve seven years in prison.

The trial was widely criticized by rights groups and an independent U.N. investigator, who noted that no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty.

The independence of the court was also brought into question.

