Saudi king admitted to hospital for medical tests
- The report in the official Saudi Press Agency did not provide further details about King Salman's condition or the nature of the medical examinations. It said that the king, 86, was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi port city of Jiddah.
Saudi Arabia’s octogenarian monarch underwent medical tests on Sunday, state-run media reported, just weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed.
The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom.
King Salman ascended to the throne in 2015 and has appointed his 36-year-old son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as his successor. However, he has also already empowered Prince Mohammed to lead day-to-day affairs.
Since his elevation to power, Prince Mohammed has upended the kingdom with dizzying social reforms, sidelined royal rivals and cracked down on perceived opponents, sparking controversy.
Earlier this year, state media reported that King Salman was hospitalized in Riyadh to have the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced. In 2020, he had surgery to remove his gallbladder after a stint in the hospital that revived speculation about the state of his health.
Xi Jinping warms up China's economy, but Covid narrows options
President Xi Jinping has offered state backing for tech, infrastructure and jobs to revive China's economy, but analysts warn growth will continue to wilt until Beijing drops its rigid virus controls. Two and a half years since the coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China is the last major economy still closed off to the world, despite its relatively low death toll.
Russian bombing of Ukraine school kills 2, 60 feared dead, says governor
Russia's bombing of a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka killed two people and left 60 in the debris feared dead, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Sunday. Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
US renews Pak engagement, spoils Russian party
The revival of diplomatic-military ties between US and Pakistan after Secretary of State Antony Blinken's call to Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari this week put paid to serious Russian efforts to cultivate Islamabad during the ousted Imran Niazi regime. The renewed dialogue between US and Pakistan after former PM Niazi soured the bilateral ties by siding with Russia and China nixes Moscow's strategic plan for engaging Islamabad at the cost of America and India.
Watch: Trump on his admin’s ‘success’ vs Biden's ‘breathtaking failure’
Donald Trump called Joe Biden, who took oath as the US President last year administration a “breathtaking failure” suggesting there were "murmurs even in the fake news” of the failure, pitting Biden's governance against his, which, according to him, was an “amazing success”. Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. A few days ago, Trump had said that the incompetence of the current administration in Washington could lead to an escalation of the Ukraine crisis.
China-backed John Lee replaces Carrie Lam as new Hong Kong leader
Hong Kong formally confirmed John Lee as its next top leader after an uncontested election, solidifying an era of more direct Chinese political control over the once-freewheeling financial hub. Lee, 64, won 1,416 votes from some 1,460 electors on Sunday, according to the returning officer at the election venue, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. That is more than the simple majority needed to confirm his appointment.
