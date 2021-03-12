Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
Saudi Arabia's King Salman dismissed Mohamed Benten as minister for the hajj and umrah, a position with a leading role in organising Islam's annual pilgrimage, a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) said on Friday.
State minister, Issam ben Saeed, was appointed acting minister.
Haj and Umrah, which generated billions of dollars each year before the pandemic, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.
"Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Hajj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," SPA said in a tweet, without giving reasons behind the decision. Benten was appointed minister in 2016.
The kingdom, which stakes its reputation on its guardianship of Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina and its peaceful organisation of the haj, sharply scaled back last year's haj to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first time in modern times.
Companies operating in the sector have been hit hard by the government's preventive measures. Before the pandemic, more than 1,300 hotels and hundreds of stores buzzed around the clock to cater to pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.
Earlier this week, Jabal Omar Development Company, one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed property developers, secured 1.6 billion riyals ($427 million) in loans from Banque Saudi Fransi backed by a Finance Ministry guarantee, after being hit hard by the Mecca lockdown.
Earlier this week, SPA said King Salman approved a range of initiatives aimed at assisting firms and individuals operating in the sector to mitigate Covid-related financial and economic effects they incurred during the lockdown.
Separately, the royal decrees also included relieving the head of the General Aviation Authority, Abdulhadi al-Mansouri, from his position and appointing him at a foreign ministry post.
Abdulaziz al-Duaelij was appointed as new head of the aviation authority.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
- The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox