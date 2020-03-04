e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Saudis ban Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca over coronavirus fears

Saudis ban Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca over coronavirus fears

The announcement came on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday, quoting an unnamed Interior Ministry official announcing the ban.

world Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:43 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Tehran
Last week, Saudi Arabia closed off the holiest sites in Islam to foreign pilgrims over the coronavirus.
Last week, Saudi Arabia closed off the holiest sites in Islam to foreign pilgrims over the coronavirus. (AP (Image for representation purpose))
         

Saudi Arabia has banned citizens and residents from performing the Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca over fears about new virus.

The announcement came on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday, quoting an unnamed Interior Ministry official announcing the ban.

It gave no time frame for how long the suspension will stand.

Last week, Saudi Arabia closed off the holiest sites in Islam to foreign pilgrims over the coronavirus. That disrupted travel for thousands of Muslims already headed to the kingdom and potentially affecting plans later this year for millions more ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan and the annual hajj pilgrimage.

tags
top news
‘Destroyed in hate’: Rahul Gandhi on school gutted in Delhi riots
‘Destroyed in hate’: Rahul Gandhi on school gutted in Delhi riots
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Tech firm evacuates 2 sites as coronavirus infection rises to 3 in Hyderabad
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in first half of 2021, says govt
Coronavirus won’t have large impact in India, say investors at Mint summit
Coronavirus won’t have large impact in India, say investors at Mint summit
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch, specifications and more in-depth details
Masks not the only solution against coronavirus, says Prakash Javadekar
Masks not the only solution against coronavirus, says Prakash Javadekar
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Unadkat breaks 21-year-old record to guide Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy final
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news