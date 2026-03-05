Scary videos from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport emerge amid Iran strikes - Watch
Videos from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan International Airport emerged after an Iranian strike
Videos from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan International Airport emerged amid reports of an Iranian strike on Thursday. News agency Reuters cited government sources to add that missiles and drones flying from the direction of Iran fell on the territory. Two civilians were injured.
“One drone crashed into the terminal building of the Airport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and another drone crashed near the school building in the village of Shakarabad,” officials said in a statement.
“We strongly condemn these drone attacks from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and the injury of two civilians. This attack on the territory of Azerbaijan is contrary to the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region."
A fire started as a result of the incident, the source told the publication, adding that an official statement would soon follow. It was not immediately clear how many missiles and drones fell in the area.
Video footage on social media, posted by locals, showed black smoke rising near a terminal.
Nakhchivan International Airport is located roughly 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Iran.
Second Iranian warship heading towards Sri Lanka
Meanwhile, it was reported that a second Iranian warship was heading towards Sri Lanka's territorial waters on Thursday, a day after a US submarine destroyed an Iranian frigate, killing at least 87 sailors. Media minister Nalinda Jayatissa, as per AFP, said the second Iranian warship was just outside Sri Lankan waters, but gave no further details.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was meeting top officials on Thursday to discuss a response to an Iranian request to enter the safety of the island's waters, official sources said.
They said the vessel was carrying more than 100 crew and feared they too could be targeted the same way a sister vessel was sunk by a US submarine just off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday.
The sinking came as the war sparked by a joint US-Israel attack on Iran continued to spread across the Middle East and beyond.
