Scary videos from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport emerge amid Iran strikes - Watch

Videos from Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan International Airport emerged amid reports of an Iranian strike on Thursday. News agency Reuters cited government sources to add that missiles and ​drones flying from ‌the direction of Iran ​fell on ​the territory. Two civilians were injured. Videos showed a fire at Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport on Thursday

“One drone crashed into the terminal building of the Airport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and another drone crashed near the school building in the village of Shakarabad,” officials said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and the injury of two civilians. This attack on the territory of Azerbaijan is contrary to the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region."

A fire started as a result of the incident, the source told the publication, adding that an official statement would soon follow. It was not immediately clear how many missiles and drones fell in the area.

Video footage on social media, posted by locals, showed black smoke rising near a terminal.

