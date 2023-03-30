Schengen visa procedure to be digitised: What would change?

The European Union member states' ambassadors agreed to the Council's negotiating mandate over a proposal to digitalise the Schengen visa procedure. The new changes will allow the applicants to seek the visa online, replacing the current visa sticker with a digital visa. Schengen Visa: Under the proposed new rules, visas will be issued in digital format.(Representational)

With this, visa application procedure will become more efficient in the Schengen area. Swedish minister for migration Maria Malmer Stenergarz said, “A digital Schengen visa will make it easier for legitimate travellers to apply and will at the same time help make the Schengen area safer. Online applications will reduce the number of trips to the consulate for travelers and make the process smoother for national administrations.”

Read more: Planning a trip to Paris? Check out visa requirements for Indian citizens

“At the same time, the digital visa will put an end to the risk of falsification and theft of the visa sticker,” the Swedish minister said.

Under the proposed rules, a new visa application platform will be made and all applications for the Schengen visas will be made through the same platform, the minister informed.

Read more: Planning a Europe trip? Here's all you need to know about Schengen visa

Visa applicants will be able to add all relevant data and upload electronic copies of their travel as well as supporting documents through the platform. Following this, they will be able to pay their visa fees and will be later notified of the decisions with respect to their visas.

In-person appearance at the consulate will only be needed for first-time applicants or for applicants whose biometric data is invalid.

The visas will also be issued in digital format- a 2D barcode which is cryptographically signed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON