Scientists discover ‘ghost particle’ with highest energy yet in Mediterranean Sea

In a remarkable discovery, one which takes humanity closer to understanding neutrinos, scientists have discovered the most powerful ghost particle yet on Wednesday through a neutrino detector, which is still under construction at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. The KM3NeT Digital Optical Module (DOM) attached to Vertical Electro-Optical Cable (VEOC), which supplies power and enables data transmission via fiber connection, part of research to detect neutrinos, is seen during a recovery operation in the Mediterranean Sea in this undated handout image released on February 12, 2025.(REUTERS)

The newly detected particle is said to be thirty times more active and energetic than any such particle detected on Earth yet, the Associated Press reported.

While the scientists anticipate that the particle came from outside the Milky Way galaxy, its exact source still remains to be detected, the report added.

The discovery was made using Cubic Kilometre Neutrino Telescope, also called KM3NeT, comprising two large neutrino detectors, Reuters reported.

Physicist Paschal Coyle of France’s Marseille Particle Physics Centre (CPPM) said in the research published in Nature journal that "it's in a completely unexplored region of energy," while another scientist, Aart Heijboer of Netherlands’ Nikhef National Institute for Subatomic Physics called the energy of this neutrino “exceptional."

The discovery points to many possibilities, including the presence of more such powerful ghost particles on Earth.

“It's a sign that we're on the right track, and it's also a hint that maybe there might be a surprise,” said Syracuse University’s physicist Denver Whittington, who was not involved with the new research, said the AP report.

What are ghost particles

Neutrinos are emitted through stars and are known as ‘ghost particles’ because of their negligible mass and ability to go undetected. According to an AFP report, they are the second most abundant particle in the universe. They also don’t carry any electric charge and can pass through in huge quantities, sometimes even trillions, through our body.

Italian researcher Rosa Coniglione said in a statement that neutrinos serve as "special cosmic messengers" when they arrive at Earth. They offer a glimpse into the far reaches of the universe, she added.

While it is difficult for the scientists to detect neutrinos on their own, they observe what occurs when the neutrinos interact with matter, said the AP report.