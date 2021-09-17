Home / World News / SCO summit members call for independent, inclusive Afghanistan, condemn terrorism in all forms
The Taliban formed the interim government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan last week.&nbsp;(AFP Photo)
world news

SCO summit members call for independent, inclusive Afghanistan, condemn terrorism in all forms

The Dushanbe declaration said member states reaffirmed the need to step up joint efforts to prevent terrorism and its financing. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:02 PM IST

Member states at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Friday expressed their support for Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic, and peaceful state, free of terrorism, war, and drugs.

A declaration signed by the members states at the summit held in Dushanbe said they believed it was critical to have an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with representatives from all ethnic, religious, and political groups of Afghan society.

Putting a strong message against terrorism in all its forms, the declaration further said that member states reaffirmed the need to step up joint efforts to prevent terrorism and its financing, including implementation of existing global standards on combating money-laundering and financing of terrorism and suppressing the spread of terrorist, separatist and extremist ideologies that feed it.

“They'll step up efforts to prevent preparation and financing of acts of terrorism in their territories and deny terrorists safe havens, enhance cooperation to prevent and suppress activities of organisations and individuals involved in terrorism, separatism and extremism,” read the Dushanbe Declaration adopted at the SCO summit.

The members states aksi emphasised the importance of sharing experiences on design and implementation of national development strategies, digital economy plans and adoption of innovative technologies to jointly bridge the technological and digital divide.

(With agency inputs)

Story Saved
