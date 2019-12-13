e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / World News

Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon to seek independence vote

The SNP won another 13 seats in the House of Commons in Thursday’s election, taking the party’s tally up to 48 of the total of 59 in Scotland.

world Updated: Dec 13, 2019 20:37 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Glasgow
Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain.
Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

The leader of the Scottish National Party, which made strong gains in the British election, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “no right” to stand in the way of a fresh independence referendum for Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon, who is Scotland’s first minister, said she will next week publish plans for a second independence vote.

The SNP won another 13 seats in the House of Commons in Thursday’s election, taking the party’s tally up to 48 of the total of 59 in Scotland.

Sturgeon says she will not be asking for Johnson’s permission to hold another vote.

She says it is an assertion of the democratic right of the Scots to decide their future. Addressing her remarks to Johnson, she says “it is the right of the people of Scotland - and you as the leader of a defeated party in Scotland have no right to stand in the way.” Following his convincing victory, Johnson has said Britain will leave the European Union on the scheduled departure date of January 31.

In the Brexit referendum of June 2016, Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU. The wider UK voted 52-48 in favour of Brexit.

Five years ago, Scottish voters rejected independence by a margin of around 10 percentage points in what was billed as a once-in-a-generation referendum.

Sturgeon says the Brexit vote across the whole of the UK means Scotland will be leaving the EU against its will and as a result it has the right to have another independence referendum. (AP) IND

tags
top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Rahul dared to make rape a political tool,’ says Irani; approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news