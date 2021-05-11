Second gunman in Russian school shooting killed: Report
- Images broadcast on state television from the scene showed dozens of people outside the school with fire services and police vehicles lining nearby streets.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST
A second gunman suspected of carrying out a school shooting in the central Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday has been killed, news agencies reported, citing official sources.
"According to preliminary information, the second attacker in the school in Kazan who remained in the building was killed," the TASS state news agency reported, citing a law enforcement source.
Topics