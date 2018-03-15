Second US tax bill could make personal income tax cut permanent: White House

Second US tax bill could make personal income tax cut permanent: White Houseworld Updated: Mar 15, 2018 20:25 IST
Reuters, Washington
US President Donald Trump speaks with the news media before boarding Marine One helicopter to depart for travel to California via Joint Base Andrews from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.(REUTERS FILE)
US Republicans’ potential follow-up tax plan would make recent personal income tax cuts permanent and may also lower capital gains tax rates, White House spokesman Raj Shah said on Thursday, adding that details were still being worked out.
“We want to make the personal income tax cuts in the first tax cut bill permanent. They’ve talked about potentially lowering the capital gains rate,” Shah told Fox Business Network in an interview.