Israel: 7 injured after vehicle rams into pedestrians in 'suspected terror attack' in Haifa

At least seven people were injured after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians in northern Israel's Haifa on Thursday, AFP reported. The police are describing the incident as a “suspected terror attack”. The incident took place at the Karkur junction in south of the city of Haifa.(X/SlMONWEINBERG)

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended at the Karkur junction, south of the city of Haifa, according to the police.

“There is suspicion that this is a terror attack,” the police said in a statement, according to AFP. “Police forces successfully intercepted a suspicious vehicle, apprehending a suspect believed to be responsible for the ramming.”

Israel's first responders, Magen David Adom, said their team was treating seven persons at the site of the incident, including one person who is in a serious condition.

The “suspected terror attack” comes amid a fragile three-phased ceasefire between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel.

The initial phase of the ceasefire included the handover of 33 Israeli hostages in return for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held in Israeli jails. Fighting was paused and Israeli troops withdrew from some positions in Gaza.

Israel had launched its campaign against Hamas in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, when militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages back, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, more than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to health authorities there.