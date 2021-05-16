Home / World News / Several injured in east Jerusalem car-ramming attack, police say
Israeli border police and mounted security forces arrive at the scene where a car-ramming attack wounded several people.(AFP)
Israeli border police and mounted security forces arrive at the scene where a car-ramming attack wounded several people.(AFP)
world news

Several injured in east Jerusalem car-ramming attack, police say

  • A police spokesperson said that the assailant was "shot by officers" after the "vehicle-ramming attack" in the district.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST

A car-ramming attack wounded several people including four police officers in the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Sunday, police said, adding that the attacker was shot.

After the "vehicle-ramming attack" in the district, the scene of weeks of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, the assailant was "shot by officers", police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said without giving details on the attacker's condition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.