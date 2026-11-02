Naftali Bennett's faction backs Gadi Eisenkot for PM as Netanyahu struggles to form Israel's next government
In an X post on Sunday, Bennett announced that the faction will recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog to form the next government.
Israel's former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's 'B'Yachad' faction extended its support to Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot amid a political deadlock following the elections.
In an X post on Sunday, Bennett announced that the faction will recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog to form the next government.
Bennett also said that he had promised throughout the election campaign to respect the voters' decision and was now acting accordingly.
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"Throughout the entire election campaign, I promised to respect the decision of the voter, and that is what I am doing now," the post read.
Good luck, Gadi!" Bennett said.
Responding to Bennett's support, Eisenkot thanked him on Sunday and wrote on X, "Together, we will bring Israel back to the right path!"
Leaders must 'face reality' of results: Israeli President
Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged political leaders to accept the election results and find creative solutions to prevent another election, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.
Herzog further added that he would receive the official election results on November 4 before beginning consultations with representatives of political factions at the President's Residence.
Herzog urged party leaders to "stop climbing up trees and face the reality" of the election outcome, the report added.
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Inquiry into irregularities will not undermine result: Israel elections chief
These developments come as the head of Israel's Central Elections Committee said on Sunday that an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign funding in the recent vote would not call into question its result, according to AFP.
The Shin Bet security agency launched the inquiry at the elections chief's request, to determine whether the Arab Israeli party Raam received money from Qatar.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party have accused Arab groupings of having "stolen" the vote, it added.
Also Read | Israel vote theft row explained: Netanyahu's claims, probe and election results
Israel elections 2026
The newly elected Knesset is scheduled to be sworn in on November 10.
However, Tuesday's vote did not give an outright parliamentary majority to any bloc. Netanyahu and his allies won 53 seats, and Eisenkot's camp secured 48, both short of the number needed to form a government.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More