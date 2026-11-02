Naftali Bennett's faction backs Gadi Eisenkot for PM as Netanyahu struggles to form Israel's next government

Israel's former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's 'B'Yachad' faction extended its support to Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot amid a political deadlock following the elections. Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot speaks to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (File Photo/Reuters)

In an X post on Sunday, Bennett announced that the faction will recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog to form the next government.

Bennett also said that he had promised throughout the election campaign to respect the voters' decision and was now acting accordingly.

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"Throughout the entire election campaign, I promised to respect the decision of the voter, and that is what I am doing now," the post read.

Good luck, Gadi!" Bennett said.

Responding to Bennett's support, Eisenkot thanked him on Sunday and wrote on X, "Together, we will bring Israel back to the right path!"