Loudoun County domestic violence update: Suspect Christian De Jesus Santiago located after massive search in Virginia

An active search for a man believed to be armed and dangerous ended Sunday after authorities located and questioned Christian De Jesus Santiago. He had been following a reported domestic assault in Loudoun County, Virginia. Christian De Jesus Santiago located after massive search in Virginia (X | @LoudounSheriff)

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What happened? The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said deputies responded to an incident near Conejo Way and Northstar Boulevard in Aldie shortly before noon after receiving a 911 hang-up call.

According to the sheriff's office, dispatchers received the call at about 11:55 a.m. Deputies traced the call and responded to the neighbourhood, where they interviewed the alleged victim.

Investigators determined the incident appeared to be domestic in nature and alleged that Santiago assaulted the victim before leaving the area. Authorities also determined that he was believed to have a firearm.

The sheriff's office has not disclosed the relationship between Santiago and the alleged victim.

Authorities issued a "Be On the Lookout" alert for Santiago, describing him as a 30-year-old Hispanic man. According to their update, Santiago was last seen around noon wearing a black baseball cap, black pants and a black T-shirt featuring a ghost design. Deputies initially believed he was travelling on foot.

Despite believing the incident was isolated, officials urged residents to remain alert while the search continued. They advised anyone who saw Santiago not to approach him and instead call 911 immediately or contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.