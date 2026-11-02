Tucker Carlson claims Trump admin could soon launch nuclear strike on Iran with Netanyahu ‘pushing hard’

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson claimed on Saturday that US President Donald Trump could decide within days whether to authorise a nuclear strike on Iran. He alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring the administration to attack an underground nuclear facility. Tucker Carlson alleged the US could decide within days on a nuclear strike targeting Iran's nuclear program. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Carlson did not provide evidence for the claims, and no US or Israeli officials have publicly confirmed them.

In a lengthy post on X, Carlson alleged the proposed target would be "Pickax Mountain" in central Iran, where he claimed Israeli intelligence believes Tehran has restarted uranium enrichment. He further claimed that no conventional US weapon could destroy the underground facility and alleged that a nuclear weapon would be the only military option.

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“Bibi calls Trump about it every day.” Carlson also claimed Netanyahu has been urging Trump to approve such an attack. “Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one. ‘Bibi calls Trump about it every day,’ says an informed observer,” Carlson claimed.

alleged that senior administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, support renewed military operations.

“Netanyahu is cornered and desperate. After last week’s election results, he can’t form a government unless Trump intervenes directly in Israeli politics and brokers a deal with other parties that gives Netanyahu 61 seats in the Knesset,” Carlson wrote.

He added, “Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war.”

He also claimed former President Barack Obama opposes a draft Iran peace proposal being negotiated in Doha. “In a recent meeting on the subject, former president Barack Obama said he opposes the current Iran peace deal being drafted in Doha,” he wrote.

None of those allegations can be independently verified.