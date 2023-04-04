Home / World News / Several ‘seriously injured’ as 2 trains crash, derail in Netherlands

Several ‘seriously injured’ as 2 trains crash, derail in Netherlands

Reuters |
Apr 04, 2023 09:15 AM IST

Netherlands Trains Crash: Emergency services were at the scene rescuing those injured in the town of Voorschoten.

Several people were 'seriously injured' and a potential fire was reported after a passenger train derailed following a collision with a freight train in southern Netherlands, local emergency services said early on Tuesday.

Netherlands Trains Crash: A freight train collided with a passenger train in the Netherlands.(Twitter)
Netherlands Trains Crash: A freight train collided with a passenger train in the Netherlands.(Twitter)

Emergency services were at the scene rescuing those injured in the town of Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, a notice from the local emergency services showed.

