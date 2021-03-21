IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Sex addiction may have driven suspect in Georgia spa shootings: Authorities
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.(REUTERS)
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.(REUTERS)
world news

Sex addiction may have driven suspect in Georgia spa shootings: Authorities

The 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, near Atlanta indicated he frequented spas in the area, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:17 PM IST

The Georgia man arrested in connection with shootings at Atlanta-area day spas that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, indicated he had issues with sexual addiction, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, near Atlanta indicated he frequented spas in the area, they said.

Arrested on Tuesday night, Long was being held in a Cherokee County detention center. His mugshot released by authorities showed him with a chin beard, short hair on the sides of his head, and longer hair on the top, some reaching his eyes.

Long graduated from Sequoyah High School in Canton, Georgia in 2017, a Cherokee County School District spokeswoman said.

The Daily Beast reported that an Instagram account appearing to belong to Long, but which was no longer active, contained a tagline that read: "Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It's a pretty good life."

Authorities said they did not have any initial indication that Tuesday's shootings were racially motivated. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent. A white woman and white man were also among those killed. Long is white.

Officials said Long may have been struggling with a sex addiction that he presented as his motive for violence that primarily targeted minority women.

Elders at the Crabapple First Baptist Church, which Long attended in nearby Milton, Georgia, issued a statement expressing grief over the shootings.

"We are heartbroken for all involved. We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them," the statement said. "Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well."

The church appeared to have disabled its Facebook page, which had contained a 2018 video clip in which Long talked about his baptism and youth group in the seventh grade when a speaker discussed the biblical parable of the prodigal son, according to the Daily Beast.

"The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he's wanting to eat pig food, he realized there's something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him," Long said in the clip. "And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God."

Long's family did not respond to a request for comment. The family facilitated the arrest, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

Reuters visited the address listed in public records for the suspect and two other people with his surname. It was a modest, well-kept house in an upper middle-class neighborhood in Woodstock, a predominantly white Cherokee County community of about 33,000 people. Wednesday, the shades were drawn and an American flag hung from an awning at the front of the ranch-style home.

Summer Barber, a 21-year-old dog groomer who lives up the road, said she had seen some of the residents ride four-wheelers on the weekends and had a few casual conversations with them, including to offer to groom their golden doodle.

Barber said she believed she had spoken with the suspect and a woman who might be his mother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, after a working lunch, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 18, 2021.(Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, after a working lunch, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 18, 2021.(Reuters)
world news

Macron’s popularity drops post handling of Covid-19 crisis: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Macron has faced criticism for a comparatively slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and his overall handling of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stakes are high for Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, as his graft trial proceeds.(Reuters file photo)
The stakes are high for Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, as his graft trial proceeds.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s vaccine obsession hasn’t swung election in his favor

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
In the weeks before Tuesday’s election, Israel’s prime minister flooded social media with flattering portrayals of the country’s world-leading vaccination program to obscure memories of painful and mismanaged lockdowns and edge out a crowded field of challengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lloyd Austin III was US Central Command Commander. If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job.(AP file)
Lloyd Austin III was US Central Command Commander. If confirmed, he will be the first Black person to hold the top Pentagon job.(AP file)
world news

No final decision on pullout of US troops from Afghanistan: Secretary of Defense

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:44 PM IST
US media reported earlier this week that the Joe Biden administration was considering extending the US troop deployment in Afghanistan by six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesia is grappling with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia – with 1,455,788 cases and 39,447 deaths as of Saturday.
Indonesia is grappling with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia – with 1,455,788 cases and 39,447 deaths as of Saturday.
world news

AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters, Jakarta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:38 PM IST
But AstraZeneca Indonesia director Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: "At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products."
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We must not put our guards down ... to prevent the infections from rebounding," PM Yoshihide Suga said.(AFP)
“We must not put our guards down ... to prevent the infections from rebounding," PM Yoshihide Suga said.(AFP)
world news

Covid-19: Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end

AP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Prime minister Yoshihide Suga was addressing his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s annual convention, just hours ahead of the planned lifting of a virus state of emergency in the the Tokyo region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.(REUTERS)
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.(REUTERS)
world news

Sex addiction may have driven suspect in Georgia spa shootings: Authorities

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, near Atlanta indicated he frequented spas in the area, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington, US on March 13.(REUTERS)
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Los Angeles approaches for landing at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States in Washington, US on March 13.(REUTERS)
world news

Indoseria: Boeing 737 skids off runway as it returns shortly after takeoff

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Trigana Air’s Boeing 737-400 returned to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport about two minutes after takeoff on Saturday, AirNav spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas Sirait said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 18, 2019, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov speaks in Washington, DC. - Moscow recalled Antonov on March 17, 2021, as US-Russia relations were plunged into crisis over President Joe Biden's assessment of Vladimir Putin as a "killer" who would "pay a price" for election-meddling. (Photo by MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 18, 2019, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov speaks in Washington, DC. - Moscow recalled Antonov on March 17, 2021, as US-Russia relations were plunged into crisis over President Joe Biden's assessment of Vladimir Putin as a "killer" who would "pay a price" for election-meddling. (Photo by MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia's US envoy returns to Moscow after 'killer' row

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:51 PM IST
US President Joe Biden on television earlier this week called the Russian leader a "killer" spurring a terse quip from Vladimir Putin who responded that, "it takes one to know one".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuala Lumpur: Kim Yu Song, center, a counselor at the North Korean Embassy to Malaysia, reads out a statement outside the embassy in Kuala Lumpur.(AP)
Kuala Lumpur: Kim Yu Song, center, a counselor at the North Korean Embassy to Malaysia, reads out a statement outside the embassy in Kuala Lumpur.(AP)
world news

North Korean diplomats leave Malaysia after severed ties

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • The North Korean flag and embassy signage have been removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. Two buses ferried the diplomats and their families to the airport, where they were seen checking in for a flight to Shanghai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 40% of Americans live with obesity, one of the significant risk factors for Covid-19.(REUTERS)
More than 40% of Americans live with obesity, one of the significant risk factors for Covid-19.(REUTERS)
world news

Hospitalised Covid-19 patients with obesity more likely to need ICU care: Study

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:38 PM IST
The study was presented virtually at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine.(AFP)
A woman receives a Covid-19 vaccine.(AFP)
world news

UAE expands Covid-19 vaccine drive to include residents aged 16 and above

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • “Those eligible for vaccination, including citizens and residents aged 16 and above, can now get inoculated for free in any of the 205 vaccination locations,” state-run WAM reported late on Saturday, citing the Ministry of Health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman cries during a gathering to denounce the Myanmar military coup, in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
A woman cries during a gathering to denounce the Myanmar military coup, in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
world news

Taiwan's Myanmar community denounces coup with defiant songs

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Dressed in white, the colour of mourning, holding pictures of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and signs condemning the coup, around 400 people protested at Taipei's Liberty Square, mainly Sino-Burmese but also non-Chinese Myanmar citizens, Taiwanese and Hong Kongers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past a poster, illustrating a medic in a replica of Michelangelo's Pieta, placed on a wall near vaccination centre at Pirogov hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Sofia, Bulgaria.(Reuters)
A man walks past a poster, illustrating a medic in a replica of Michelangelo's Pieta, placed on a wall near vaccination centre at Pirogov hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Sofia, Bulgaria.(Reuters)
world news

Bulgaria Covid-19 hospitalisations jump to record high

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • A surge in infections in the third Covid wave has prompted the Bulgarian government to close schools, nurseries, restaurants, big shops and gyms from Monday for 10 days ahead of the April 4 parliamentary election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca Indonesia spokesman Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: "At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products."(Reuters)
AstraZeneca Indonesia spokesman Rizman Abudaeri said in a statement: "At all stages of the production process, this virus vector vaccine does not use nor come in contact with pork-derived products or other animal products."(Reuters)
world news

AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is "haram" because the manufacturing process uses "trypsin from the pork pancreas."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Covid-19: Pakistan bans travel from 12 countries, including Brazil

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) notified a fresh list of countries categorised into A, B and C after emergence of South African and Brazilian strain of the virus and imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, categorised as C.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP