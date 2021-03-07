Shake off any remaining ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
- Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland
The European Union (EU) should shake off its ill will and build a good relationship with Britain as sovereign equals, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost said on Sunday, promising to stand up for the country's interests.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Frost again defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, over which the EU has promised to launch legal action for breaching the terms of the Brexit deal.
Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland.
Frost, who led Britain's negotiations to secure a trade deal with the bloc, was appointed as a minister and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's main point man for future ties with the EU earlier this year and looks set to take a firmer approach.
"I hope they will shake off any remaining ill will towards us for leaving, and instead build a friendly relationship, between sovereign equals," he wrote in an opinion piece.
"That is what I will be working towards, acting constructively when we can, standing up for our interests when we must – as a sovereign country in full control of our own destiny."
He again defended the British government's extension of a grace period for checks on some food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland as being "lawful and consistent with the progressive and good faith implementation" of part of the post-Brexit trade deal called the Northern Ireland protocol.
But he added: "Without this threat of disruption, we can continue our discussions with the EU to resolve difficulties arising from the protocol constructively – and we aim to do so."
Northern Ireland's future was bitterly contested during the Brexit negotiations. London ultimately agreed to leave the British-ruled province aligned to the EU's single market for goods to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, fearing it could be detrimental to the 1998 peace agreement that ended decades of conflict in the province.
This has required checks on some items arriving in Northern Ireland from elsewhere in the United Kingdom, which some businesses say has made it difficult to bring in supplies. To address that issue, the British government extended the grace period for some checks until Oct. 1.
The EU disputes that the grace period extension was in line with the agreement, saying London should honour what it signed up to. It has promised to launch legal action, or a so-called "infringement procedure" against Britain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says willing to engage with all parties to ease Myanmar situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of protesters on Myanmar streets after night raids by security forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' remembering 2019 Easter bombings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shake off any remaining ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
- Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria
- Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine rollout 'India’s gift' to world in combating pandemic: Scientist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea, US to start scaled-back combined exercise this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hope US will remove 'unreasonable' restrictions on cooperation, says China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise
- Some experts say boosting the use of vaccines from China and Russia could offer a quicker way to increase the global supply.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan: Rail accident kills one, injures several
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon: Report
- The first person visit by a top official of the new US President Joe Biden's administration will focus on enhancing cooperation, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canadian provinces looking to import vaccine tech knowhow from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High-speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal to run from June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan to closely monitor China's increased defense spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book Covid-19 vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox