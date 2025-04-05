‘Shame on you’: Bill Gates, Microsoft bosses face pro-Palestine protest at company's 50th anniversary event | WATCH

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman's presentation was interrupted by employees' pro-Palestinian protest at company's 50th anniversary celebration on Friday in the latest backlash over the tech industry’s work to supply artificial intelligence technology to the Israeli military amid Gaza conflict. CORRECTS DATE - A pro-Palestinian demonstrator, Ibtihal Aboussad, is escorted away by security as they interrupt Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during a presentation of the company's AI assistant, Copilot, ahead of a 50th Anniversary presentation at Microsoft headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)(AP)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer were in the audience when the protest began as company's AI chief Mustafa Suleyman presented product updates and a long-term vision for the company's AI assistant product, Copilo, according to news agency Associated Press.

“Mustafa, shame on you,” a Microsoft employee, identified as Ibtihal Aboussad, was seen shouting in videos of the incident that surfaced on social media. She walked toward the stage and Suleyman paused his speech.

“You claim that you care about using AI for good but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. Fifty-thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region,” she stridently said.

“Stop using AI for genocide,” she said.

Bill Gates, Satya Nadella faces protest

Mustafa Suleyman said, "Thank you for your protest, I hear you,” as Aboussad continued shouting that he and “all of Microsoft” had blood on their hands. Before being escorted out of the event, she threw a keffiyeh scarf onto the stage, which has become a symbol of support for Palestinians.

Another protesting Microsoft employee, identified as Vaniya Agrawal, interrupted another part of the company's 50th anniversary celebration during which Bill Gates, Ballmer and current CEO Satya Nadella were on stage — the first public gathering since 2014 of the three men who have been Microsoft's CEO.

An investigation by The Associated Press earlier this year revealed that AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI were used as part of an Israeli military programme to select bombing targets during the recent conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

The report cited an incident in 2023, when an Israeli airstrike mistakenly targeted a vehicle carrying a Lebanese family, killing three young girls and their grandmother.

In February, five Microsoft employees were removed from a meeting with CEO Satya Nadella after protesting the company’s contracts related to the military programme. While that protest was internal, Friday’s demonstration took place during a livestreamed event showcasing the company’s past and future endeavors.

“We provide many avenues for all voices to be heard… Importantly, we ask that this be done in a way that does not cause a business disruption. If that happens, we ask participants to relocate. We are committed to ensuring our business practices uphold the highest standards,” ,” Microsoft said on Friday.

Microsoft did not comment on whether it would take further action in response to the protest. Aboussad told the AP that she had not heard from the company but noted that both she and Agrawal, another protester, lost access to their work accounts after the demonstration and have been unable to log back in, which could suggest they were being fired.