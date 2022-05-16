Shanghai aims to return to normal life from June 1
Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.
Deputy Mayor Zong Ming, speaking at a daily online news conference, gave the clearest timetable yet for a return to normal for the city's 25 million people who have been frustrated by more than six weeks of lockdowns and inconsistent messaging as to when they can resume their lives.
Shanghai officials declared the city's epidemic under control but they also said their goal until May 21 would be to prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many curbs will remain in place.
Eliminating cases outside quarantine areas is a key condition for resuming normal life under China's strict zero-COVID policy.
The city plans to gradually increase domestic flights and rail services, and from Monday will begin reopening supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies.
Shanghai's lockdown, along with COVID curbs in numerous other Chinese cities, have battered the world's second-largest economy and disrupted global supply chains.
US witnesses 2 shootings in 48 hours, concerns over gun violence again: 5 points
The United States witnessed two mass shootings within 48 hours, one of which was confirmed as racially motivated. In the Buffalo supermarket shooting, the gunman, identified as a white 18-year-old man, killed 10 and wounded three, most of them Black. On Sunday, a gunman went on a rampage at a church near Los Angeles, killing one and leaving four others in "critical" condition, as per the officials.
Ukraine says it destroyed 11 Russian aerial assets, thwarted crossing of river
The Ukrainian Air Force has claimed it targeted and destroyed as many as 11 Russian aerial assets, adding that in the process, it also prevented Moscow's troops from crossing a river, which, if true, would mean that Russian forces have, for a second time, failed to cross a river in Ukraine. The two-day battle was first reported by the UK on May 13. It has, however, taken 'significant losses,' as per various estimates.
North Korea reports 8 deaths as Kim laments Covid response
North Korea on Monday reported 8 new deaths and 392,920 more people with fever symptoms amid a growing Covid-19 outbreak as leader Kim Jong Un blasted officials over delays in medicine deliveries and ordered his military to get involved in the pandemic response in the country's capital, Pyongyang. The eight new deaths reported in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Sunday brought its death toll to 50.
1 dead, 4 hurt at California church, day after New York's Buffalo mass shooting
One person was dead and four people were "critically" injured in a shooting at a church near Los Angeles, law enforcement said Sunday, just one day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in New York state. Law enforcement said an emergency call had come from Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 pm (20:26 GMT) Sunday afternoon. Pictures posted on social media appeared to show emergency vehicles lined up outside a church.
Hate a stain on soul of America: Biden on mass shooting in New York's Buffalo
Speaking at a memorial event for police officers killed in the line of duty, President Joe Biden touched briefly on the shooter in Buffalo, New York, who killed 10 people and injured three others in what federal authorities are investigating as a racist hate crime. A White 18-year-old man dressed in military gear who opened fire at a grocery store on Saturday was arrested in the Buffalo mass shooting.
