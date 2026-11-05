South Korea Army admits catwalk training for elite forces soldiers was 'inappropriate': 'It had not been properly reviewed beforehand'

The soldiers were seen copying their movements, including walking with one foot placed in front of the other, turning their bodies and striking poses with bent arms. They later took turns walking forward and posing as the models watched, The Korea Herald reported.

The event, called the K-Walking Performance Military Festival, was reportedly held on October 29 at a gymnasium inside the 1st Special Forces Brigade base of the Army Special Warfare Command. Footage obtained by broadcaster TV Chosun from a YouTuber who previously served in the special forces showed female models dressed in camouflage outfits and high heels demonstrating catwalk techniques to groups of male soldiers.

South Korea’s Army is facing backlash after soldiers at an elite special forces unit were filmed learning how to walk and pose like fashion models during a training programme. The footage, which showed male soldiers practising runway techniques under the guidance of female models, sparked criticism on social media, prompting the Army to acknowledge that the programme was inappropriate, according to a report by The Independent.

The footage triggered criticism online, with several users questioning why an elite military unit responsible for high-risk special operations was spending time learning runway techniques. People Power Party lawmaker Park Choong-kwon also criticised the programme, questioning its timing amid North Korea’s military activities.

“North Korea is carrying out land mine provocations and firing combinations of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and multiple rocket launchers, yet the Ministry of National Defense under the Lee Jae Myung administration is bringing in fashion models to teach special forces soldiers how to walk,” he wrote on Facebook.

Park also reportedly criticised the country’s military leadership, saying the soldiers should not be blamed for participating in the programme. “The rank-and-file soldiers are not to blame,” he said, adding “The military must take responsibility for the humiliation these elite troops must have felt. Yet the unit made excuses, saying the training was intended to help soldiers develop proper posture and walking techniques to establish basic military bearing.”

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What did the Army say? Initially, the Army described the event as part of a personal development programme organised twice a year. The brigade said the objective was to help soldiers improve their posture, walking techniques and overall military bearing, as per The Independent.

However, an Army official later acknowledged that the programme had not been properly reviewed before it was organised. “The training was a hands-on programme led by outside instructors as part of personal development training held once every six months,” the official said.

“However, the programme content was inappropriate because it did not suit the characteristics of the unit or the needs and expectations of its soldiers, and it had not been properly reviewed beforehand,” they continued.

“We will gather soldiers’ opinions from the planning stage of future personal development training programs and carefully review the appropriateness of the training content,” the official added.