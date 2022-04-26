Indian woman wears a saree, all smiles on wedding to Korean husband. Watch

Wedding videos are always a fun watch - be it for the bride and groom themselves or their families. In this case, a video on Instagram has gone all kinds of viral and is proof enough that this video was definitely enjoyed by several people on the Internet. It involves an Indian woman who got married to a Korean man and documented her wedding festivities.

The bride and the groom, who can be seen in this video, are named Neha and Jongsoo respectively. They are currently based in Seoul, the capital of South Korea and have a fan following of more than 1.4 lakh people on their Instagram page. The video that they have shared, shows how they make an entry to one of their wedding festivities wearing a saree and a suit.

Many people have taken to the comments section of this viral Instagram to congratulate Neha on her wedding and on sticking to her roots enough to wear a saree. “Wearing saree in my Korean marriage,” reads the text insert that comes along with this video. The full version of this video is available on the couple’s YouTube channel.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just three days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who complimented how the woman respects and carries on her traditions even in Korea - a foreign land. It has also received more than a whopping 9.7 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “You both are looking so beautiful.” “You guys make my heart sing,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “You are looking gorgeous in a saree.” This comment was accompanied by a few heart-eyed emojis.

What are your thoughts on this viral wedding video?