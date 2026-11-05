British man faces up to 7 years in prison for allegedly hiding camera in toilet on Japan-Singapore flight

A 52-year-old British man is facing prison time in Singapore after allegedly hiding a camera inside an aircraft toilet during a flight from Japan to Singapore, according to a report by The Straits Times. The man is expected to appear in court on charges of voyeurism and obstructing the course of justice over the October 7 incident, Singapore Police said. The man was detained for questioning after the aircraft landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport. (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a statement issued by the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday, officers from the Airport Police Division were alerted to the incident at around 5.35 pm on October 7.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had concealed a camera inside one of the aircraft’s toilets before leaving and remotely activating its recording function through an application on his mobile phone, The Straits Times reported.

A member of the cabin crew later discovered the hidden device while using the toilet. She removed the camera and alerted a colleague, police said.

The man allegedly attempted to retrieve the device later but found that it had already been removed. He then deleted the application and all related photographs from his mobile phone in an alleged attempt to avoid detection.

The man was detained for questioning after the aircraft landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Police subsequently seized his mobile phone and the camera as evidence.

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What charges does the British man face? The 52-year-old is expected to face one count of voyeurism under Singapore’s Penal Code. If convicted, he could face up to 2 years in prison, a fine, caning or a combination of these punishments.

He will also face one count of obstructing the course of justice under Section 204A of the Penal Code. The offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 7 years, a fine or both.

The Singapore Police Force said it had “zero tolerance for sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community”. Police also urged members of the public to remain alert to possible incidents of voyeurism.