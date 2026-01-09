‘She ran him over’: Trump defends ICE agent who shot woman

US President Donald Trump responded to a question on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shooting a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday. He told the New York Times that the woman was at fault as she attempted to "run over the officer". Donald Trump (AP)

“I want to see nobody get shot. I want to see nobody screaming and trying to run over policemen either.”

When pressed further, the US President reiterated his stance and said, “That was a vicious situation that took place."

“She behaved horribly,” Trump said. “And then she ran him over. She didn’t try to run him over. She ran him over.”

He even insisted on playing the tape for the journalists. “With all of it being said, no, I don’t like that happening,” he said.

"It's a terrible scene. I think it's horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it."

Also Read | ‘Shame’: ICE agent fatally shoots woman amid immigration crackdown in US; protests erupt

Clash between law enforcement and protestors Protesters clashed with law enforcement officers in Minneapolis on Thursday after the fatal shooting of a woman by an immigration agent sparked outrage, intensified by the Trump administration’s insistence that she was guilty of “domestic terrorism”.

Federal officers armed with pepperball guns and tear gas confronted a large crowd of demonstrators outside a government facility at Fort Snelling, just beyond Minneapolis.

Chanting slogans denouncing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, protesters pressed against officers, who detained several people, including one individual accused of striking an agent with a cardboard sign.

The woman killed in Wednesday’s shooting was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. She was shot in the head as she apparently attempted to drive away from agents approaching her car, which officers said was blocking their path.

Video footage of the incident shows a masked ICE agent trying to open the woman’s car door before another masked agent, positioned near the front bumper of the vehicle, fired three shots into the Honda SUV.

The vehicle then careened out of control, crashing into parked cars, as shocked onlookers shouted abuse at the federal officers.

Good’s bloodied body is later seen slumped inside the wrecked vehicle. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said she is survived by her wife and a six-year-old child, for whom a fundraiser has raised more than $600,000.