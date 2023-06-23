Video: Did ‘impolite’ Pak PM snatch umbrella from woman officer? You decide

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in France to attend the two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris. After his arrival, a video shared by the his office sparked a row. In the video which has been widely shared on social media, Shehbaz Sharif was seen arriving at Palais Brogniart to attend the summit. The protocol officer was seen standing outside the vehicle with an umbrella.(Screegrab)

As it was raining, a protocol officer was seen standing outside the vehicle with an umbrella for the Pakistan PM. The video shows Shehbaz Sharif saying something to the woman officer and then taking the umbrella away from her.

He then proceeded to walk ahead with the umbrella, leaving the woman in the rain. The video sparked a debate on social media as some called it a “good gesture”, while others said the behaviour was an “embarrassment”. Some also commented that the PM was ”impolite".

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Paris to attend the two-day summit, following president Emmanuel Macron’s invitation.

Earlier, the prime minister also met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a last-ditch effort to get a much-needed loan from the global lender, Radio Pakistan reported. The IMF signed a deal in 2019 to provide USD 6 billion to Pakistan on fulfilment of certain conditions.

