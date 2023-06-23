Home / World News / Video: Did ‘impolite’ Pak PM snatch umbrella from woman officer? You decide

Video: Did ‘impolite’ Pak PM snatch umbrella from woman officer? You decide

ByMallika Soni
Jun 23, 2023 02:36 AM IST

The video shows Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif saying something to the woman officer.

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in France to attend the two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris. After his arrival, a video shared by the his office sparked a row. In the video which has been widely shared on social media, Shehbaz Sharif was seen arriving at Palais Brogniart to attend the summit.

The protocol officer was seen standing outside the vehicle with an umbrella.(Screegrab)
The protocol officer was seen standing outside the vehicle with an umbrella.(Screegrab)

As it was raining, a protocol officer was seen standing outside the vehicle with an umbrella for the Pakistan PM. The video shows Shehbaz Sharif saying something to the woman officer and then taking the umbrella away from her.

He then proceeded to walk ahead with the umbrella, leaving the woman in the rain. The video sparked a debate on social media as some called it a “good gesture”, while others said the behaviour was an “embarrassment”. Some also commented that the PM was ”impolite".

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Paris to attend the two-day summit, following president Emmanuel Macron’s invitation.

Earlier, the prime minister also met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a last-ditch effort to get a much-needed loan from the global lender, Radio Pakistan reported. The IMF signed a deal in 2019 to provide USD 6 billion to Pakistan on fulfilment of certain conditions.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
shehbaz sharif pakistan
shehbaz sharif pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out