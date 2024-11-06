Sheikh Hasina congratulates Donald Trump: ‘Testament to extraordinary leadership qualities…'

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the United States presidential elections.



According to a statement released by Hasina's party Awami League on X, the ex-prime minister termed Trump's “resounding election victory” as a “testament to his extraordinary leadership qualities and the immense trust bestowed on him by the American people.”



“Sheikh Hasina recalled with fondness her several meetings and interactions as Prime Minister with @realDonaldTrump and @MELANIATRUMP during his first presidency,” the statement read.



“She hoped that under his second presidency, the bilateral relations between the friendly countries of Bangladesh and the United States of America would be further strengthened. She expressed her commitment to working together again to advance the bilateral and multilateral interests of both countries,” the Awami League statement added.



Donald Trump won the presidency against Democrat Kamala Harris, crossing the majority mark of 270 votes on Wednesday. The 78-year-old Republican is set to occupy the White House four years after he was voted out by Joe Biden.



Trump won swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, with leads in Nevada, Arizona and Michigan. A file photo of Sheikh Hasina with Donald Trump(Awami League/X)

Hasina alleged role of US behind ouster

Sheikh Hasina had alleged US role behind her ouster as prime minister, a charge rejected by the outgoing Joe Biden administration.



United States Department of State principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel, while calling the allegations “laughable”, had said,"Any implication that the United States was involved in Sheikh Hasina's resignation is absolutely false. We have seen a lot of disinformation in recent weeks and we were made incredibly committed to strengthening information, and integrity across the regional ecosystem, especially our partners in South Asia."



Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India on August 5, after protests against her government intensified. An interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is currently governing the country.