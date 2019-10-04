e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Shinzo Abe wants summit with North Korea, distances from South Korea

Japan’s PM said he wants to meet Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, even though he keeps testing missiles. North Korea has resumed missile tests ahead of a resumption of nuclear negotiations with US this weekend.

world Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Tokyo
In a policy speech opening the parliamentary session, Abe said he will take any chance to meet Kim.
In a policy speech opening the parliamentary session, Abe said he will take any chance to meet Kim.(Reuters photo )
         

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday he wants to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un even though he keeps testing missiles. At the same time, Abe gave a cold shoulder to South Korea amid tensions over wartime history.

In a policy speech opening the parliamentary session, Abe said he will take any chance to meet Kim.

“I’m determined to face Chairman Kim Jong Un, without attaching any preconditions,” Abe said, after changing his policy earlier this year.

Based on a level-headed analysis, I will act decisively so that I won’t miss any chance.” Abe used to say he would meet Kim only when there is progress on denuclearization and the decades-old issue of Japanese citizens abducted to North Korea. But he changed his tune after other regional leaders, including those in China, South Korea and Russia, choose to meet Kim.

North Korea has resumed missile tests ahead of a resumption of nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend. The latest test on Wednesday included a missile that fell inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“Regarding the current North Korea situation, we will do the utmost to protect the safety of the people as we will closely cooperate with the U.S. and the international community,” Abe said.

While maintaining its alliance with the US as a “cornerstone” of diplomacy and security, Japan will also “join hands with countries that it shares fundamental values, such as Britain, France, Australia and India, to achieve free and open Indo-Pacific,” Abe said.

Unlike in the past, Abe did not mention South Korea in the context of cooperation on North Korean missile and nuclear threats.

He only repeated that South Korea must withdraw demands for Japanese wartime compensation beyond what was already paid under the peace treaty. “South Korea is an important neighbor. I urge (South Korea) to keep promises between countries under the international law,” he said.

Relations between the US allies deteriorated rapidly since July over the issue of Korean laborers abused by Japanese companies during World War II, as well as Japan’s export controls for materials crucial for South Korean industries. It prompted Seoul to announce in late August it would terminate a bilateral military intelligence pact.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 17:01 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
Gautam Navlakha’s arrest shield extended by Supreme Court till October 15
Gautam Navlakha’s arrest shield extended by Supreme Court till October 15
Oct 04, 2019 15:19 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Tejas Express flagged off: Know about its schedule, fare and menu
Tejas Express flagged off: Know about its schedule, fare and menu
Oct 04, 2019 10:28 IST
Meet LG Tone Plus Free, new wireless earbuds that can clean themselves
Meet LG Tone Plus Free, new wireless earbuds that can clean themselves
Oct 04, 2019 15:33 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News