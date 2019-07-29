Today in New Delhi, India
Shooting reported at annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

world Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:01 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Gilroy, Calif
Gilroy, Calif
People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California, U.S., July 28, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. Courtesy of Twitter @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS.

There are reports of a shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.

The San Francisco Chronicle did not know how many people were involved in the shooting Sunday.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival,

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 07:55 IST

