Signage promoting Republic of Khalistan goes up in Canada

Toronto: Even as a signage promoting the Republic of Khalistan went up in Canada this week, New Delhi has reiterated that Ottawa shouldn’t allow its territory to be used for anti-India activity. The controversial signage on a structure at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. (Supplied photo)

The signage existed within the premises of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, but it emerged this week, after photos circulated on Monday.

The sign also featured the image of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who birthed the violent separatist movement and was killed during Operation Bluestar in 1984, when Indian troops stormed the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Also shown is the former head of the gurdwara, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Surrey on June 18, 2023. His murder also triggered the cratering of ties between India and Canada after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the crime.

In a statement to the Hindustan Times, India’s High Commission in Ottawa stated, “India has repeatedly urged the Canadian authorities to take action against anti-India elements, who threaten India’s territorial integrity & sovereignty, operating from their soil.”

While a reset between the Government of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and India is developing, there is the belief that separatist groups will escalate provocatory acts so as to undermine the potential rapprochement, a person familiar with the matter noted.

The signage has also attracted criticism from the community. In a letter to the Premier of British Columbia David Eby, Maninder Singh Gill, CEO of the Surrey-based Radio India, pointed out that it was “appalling that the community centre that was built y the grants of the Provincial Government has been converted into a ‘Khalistan Embassy’.”

“The Provincial Government should demand accountability from the Gurdwara committee or any other recipient of the Government grant. Public funds belong to everyone, public spaces that are created with public money should be welcoming to all. The promotion of extremism should not be tolerated,” he concluded. He also wrote to the Canadian prime minister’s office.

The National Alliance of Indo-Canadians (NAIC) said it was “concerned and condemns such reckless acts by fringe elements that hurt Indo-Canadians”.

The signage came up as India and Canada re-engage and start the process of repairing the relationship by posting High Commissioners in each other’s capitals within a matter of weeks.