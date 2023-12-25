‘Since Holocaust…’: What Israeli PM Netanyahu's wife wrote to Pope Francis about Gaza hostages

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote to Pope Francis on Sunday requesting his intervention in demanding the "unconditional release" of hostages held captive by Hamas. Pope Francis (AFP)

In her letter, Sara highlighted the barbarism perpetrated on men, women and children by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on a Jewish holiday in Israel. She mentioned that Hamas massacred innocent civilians, burnt babies and raped women during the unprovoked attack, which she called “the worst savagery perpetrated against Jewish people since the Holocaust”.

Sara said that 78 days had passed since the attacks and 129 hostages are yet to be released. She highlighted that many of the hostages were suffering from grave health issues.

“78 days after the atrocities, Hamas is still holding 129 men, women and children hostage. Many of them are wounded and sick. They suffer from hunger, and some are denied the basic medicines they need to survive,” Sara wrote.

The 65-year-old mentioned a hostage named Noa Argamani who was abducted during the October 7 attacks. Sara shared that Noa's mother is battling stage four brain cancer and really wanted to be reconciled with her daughter.

“Your holiness, I ask for your personal intervention in this matter. Please use your influence to demand the unconditional release of all the hostages without delay,” Sara requested the Pope.

In the letter, the Israeli prime minister's wife also requested the Pope to call on the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit all the hostages held in Gaza and deliver them medical supplies.

“So far, the Red Cross has failed to insist on these deliverables. Your intervention could tilt the balance and save precious lives,” Sara concluded in the letter.

In November, a brief ceasefire had taken place between Israel and Hamas. During the truce, 105 hostages, including 80 Israelis were released in exchange for the freedom of 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. However, the war had resumed after negotiations to extend the truce failed.