A probe is being conducted into the cause of the accident. (Representational image)
Six dead from suffocation in north China factory

  The accident took place around 3 am when a worker at a factory in Xushui District fainted while checking the water pump in a scum pool.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:13 AM IST

As many as six people died of suffocation at a factory in the city of Baoding, in China's Hebei Province, local media reported on Saturday.

The accident took place around 3 am when a worker at a factory in Xushui District fainted while checking the water pump in a scum pool, Xinhua reported citing local authorities.

According to the Chinese news agency, several others fainted while attempting to rescue the first person.

Later, rescue operations were conducted, during which six people were found dead.

A probe is being conducted into the cause of the accident.

china hebei province
