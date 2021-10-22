Six dead in violent clash between Rohingya refugee groups in Cox Bazar

At least six people were killed and 10 others injured in a violent attack after two groups of Rohingya refugees clashed at a religious school in a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya area of Bangladesh's Cox Bazar, a police official said on Friday. The attackers, carrying guns, killed three teachers, two volunteers and a student in the world's largest refugee settlement.

The violence erupted when one of the groups opened fire, killing four people at the scene, Police superintendent Shihab Kaiser Khan said. Two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

"A drive is underway to arrest those responsible for the incident," Khan told Reuters. One Rohingya man with weapons and ammunition had been taken into custody, he said.

It was unclear as to why the violence broke out, but the local media reported that the two sides clashed over establishing supremacy in the camp over an illegal drug business. A few Rohingya groups are known to be involved in crimes such as kidnapping and ransom-seeking, Bangladeshi officials have said, and they use the refugee camps to smuggle drugs from Myanmar.

The attack comes three weeks after the murder of Mohibullah, a key international representative for Rohingya refugees, in the same sub-district of Ukhiya. Several arrests have been made in this case.

More than a million Rohingya refugees inhabit in camps in southern Bangladesh, with most having fled neighbouring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2007.

These settlements grew increasingly violent, as per reports, with armed gangs vying for power, kidnapping critics and warning women against breaking conservative Islamic norms.