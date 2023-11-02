News / World News / Six terrorists killed in Pakistan's Balochistan in intelligence-based operations

Six terrorists killed in Pakistan's Balochistan in intelligence-based operations

PTI |
Nov 02, 2023 12:48 AM IST

The operation was carried out late on Tuesday night in Sambaza area of the Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing said.

Six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan’s restive south-western Balochistan province, the military said on Wednesday.

The six militants were killed in an intense shootout between the security personnel and terrorists during the intelligence-based operation (IBO).
The six militants were killed in an intense shootout between the security personnel and terrorists during the intelligence-based operation (IBO).

The operation was carried out late on Tuesday night in the Sambaza area of the Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The six militants were killed in an intense shootout between the security personnel and terrorists during the intelligence-based operation (IBO).

A cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from those killed, the statement said.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate other militants.

On Tuesday, at least five people, including a policeman, were killed in an attack on a police station by militants in the province.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, has become the hotbed of terror activities by terrorists and separatist outfits, and the violence has only increased since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended a ceasefire with the government in 2022.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out