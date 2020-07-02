e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Smoking linked to higher risk of coronavirus, says WHO

Smoking linked to higher risk of coronavirus, says WHO

The World Health Organisation says smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus in hospitalised patients, although it was unable to specify exactly how much greater those risks might be.

world Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:13 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
London
In a scientific brief published this week, the U.N. health agency reviewed 34 published studies on the association between smoking and Covid-19, including the probability of infection, hospitalisation, severity of disease and death.
In a scientific brief published this week, the U.N. health agency reviewed 34 published studies on the association between smoking and Covid-19, including the probability of infection, hospitalisation, severity of disease and death.(File photo for representation)
         

The World Health Organisation says smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus in hospitalised patients, although it was unable to specify exactly how much greater those risks might be.

In a scientific brief published this week, the U.N. health agency reviewed 34 published studies on the association between smoking and Covid-19, including the probability of infection, hospitalisation, severity of disease and death.

WHO noted that smokers represent up to 18% of hospitalised coronavirus patients and that there appeared to be a significant link between whether or not patients smoked and the severity of disease they suffered, the type of hospital interventions required and patients’ risk of dying.

In April, French researchers released a small study suggesting smokers were at less risk of catching Covid-19 and planned to test nicotine patches on patients and health workers — but their findings were questioned by many scientists at the time who cited the lack of definitive data.

WHO says “the available evidence suggests that smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalized Covid-19 patients. It recommends that smokers quit.

tags
top news
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In