Solar Eclipse 2020: After a dazzling meteor shower, skygazers to see another astronomical event

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 15:31 IST

While one celestial treat will end on Monday another will be set to begin. The year’s best meteor shower - the Geminid meteor shower - will settle on Monday morning after which the earth will soon be at a position that will give the skywatchers glimpse of the last solar eclipse of the year.

However, the last solar eclipse of 2020 will not be visible in India due to its time and the earth’s rotations and revolutions around its axis and orbit respectively. It will be a total solar eclipse as the moon will completely cover the sun, blocking the light coming from the star of our solar system thereby casting a dark shadow or umbra on the planet.

As per timeanddate.com, the eclipse is estimated to last for five hours beginning at 7:03pm IST with its peak at 9:43pm and ending at 12:23am on December 15. The total eclipse can be tracked in parts of Southern America. Chile and Argentina are expected to see up to two minutes and ten seconds of darkness due to the eclipse. Partial phases of the eclipse can be seen at some places in southern South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica.

The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), will also provide the live link for the space nerds across the globe to witness the last total solar eclipse of the year.

☀️🌗🌎 On Mon., Dec. 14, a solar eclipse will pass over South America with parts of Chile & Argentina in the path of totality. Enjoy real-time views on NASA TV starting at 9:40am ET & an all Spanish-language program with @NASASun scientists at 10:30am: https://t.co/zRP7YE1ZjV pic.twitter.com/4iWcVcTrBE — NASA (@NASA) December 10, 2020

A solar eclipse is the result of the moon’s placement between the sun and the earth. The moon in between restricts the path of sun rays reaching the earth and casts its shadow on the planet instead. Parts of the earth that darken due to the moon’s shadow are able to see the eclipse.

India is projected to see the next solar eclipse on June 10 in 2021, which will be an annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse happens when the moon fails to completely block the sun and its outer edges are still visible giving an image of a fire ring in the sky.

The country will have to wait 4,844 days to see a total solar eclipse. Solareclipse.info, a site that has all the information relating to the cycle of solar eclipses, has projected the next total solar eclipse for India on March 20 in 2034.