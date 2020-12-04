e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Some damages in the Sino-US relations ‘beyond repair’, Chinese state media warns

Some damages in the Sino-US relations ‘beyond repair’, Chinese state media warns

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have sunk to their lowest point in decades over issues such as trade, technology, security, human rights, and Covid-19.

world Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:21 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Beijing
Chinese state media warned that some damage to Sino-US ties are “beyond repair” amid a new wave of counter-China measures by the Trump administration
Chinese state media warned that some damage to Sino-US ties are “beyond repair” amid a new wave of counter-China measures by the Trump administration(REUTERS)
         

Chinese state media warned that some damage to Sino-US ties are “beyond repair” amid a new wave of counter-China measures by the Trump administration, with an ugly Twitter spat between a US senator and Chinese reporter underlining the rising rancour.

The government-backed newspaper China Daily said in an editorial it viewed Washington’s decision to limit visitor visas for Chinese Communist Party members and their families and a ban on Xinjiang cotton imports are “worrisome signs.”

“Even if the incoming administration has any intention of easing the tensions that have been sown, and continue being sown, some damage is simply beyond repair, as the sitting US president intends,” the newspaper said.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have sunk to their lowest point in decades over issues such as trade, technology, security, human rights, and Covid-19.

Bilateral ties are being shifted onto “a dangerous path”, according to the China Daily editorial.

The Chinese ambassador to the United States became the latest of senior Beijing officials to signal a desire to reset the increasingly confrontational relationship as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in January.

“There are always differences between the two countries. None of them justifies confrontation and war, cold or hot,” Cui said on Twitter Thursday. “With sufficient mutual respect and mutual understanding, we are capable of managing these differences so that they would not derail the entire relationship.”

It is unclear whether a Biden administration will bring a dramatic shift, however.

The Democrat told the New York Times this week that he would not remove existing tariffs set by the Trump administration against China for now.

Legislation targeting China or Chinese officials over charges of human rights abuses in Xinjiang and crackdown against pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have won broad bipartisan support in Congress, as well, further suggesting that current policies towards China have staying power.

An exchange of insults on Thursday between US Senator Marsha Blackburn and China Daily journalist Chen Weihua underscored persistent animosity.

Blackburn, a Republican and one of the more outspoken China critics, claimed without evidence on Twitter that China “has a 5,000 year history of cheating and stealing.”

Chen replied to her tweet, accusing Blackburn of being the most “racist and ignorant” US senator he has seen and calling her a “lifetime bitch.”

The senator responded by calling Chen a “puppet” in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “dream for global domination” and that the US won’t bow to “sexist communist thugs”.

top news
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, keeps ‘accommodative’ stance
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
Covid-19 antibodies found in 72% samples, says ICMR study
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
GHMC election results 2020: BJP ahead of TRS as postal ballots are counted
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Congress monitoring developments in BJP-JJP ties in Haryana over farmers’ agitation
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Maharashtra ZP educator first in India to win $1-mn teacher prize
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Tenet review: Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bender is not worth the wait
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Sensex hits 45,000 for the first time after RBI revises GDP forecast
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In