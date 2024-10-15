By Xinghui Kok Son of Singapore's founding PM Lee says he plans to demolish family home

SINGORE, - The youngest child of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew said on Tuesday he would apply to demolish the statesman's home in line with his wishes, following the death of Lee's daughter last week. Lee Kuan Yew's three children, one of whom is Singapore's third Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, were split on what to do with their father's home after his death in 2015, in a public spat that saw the siblings estranged.

Eldest son Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down as Singapore's prime minister earlier this year, thought it should be up to the government to decide what to do with the property, including potentially retaining it as a heritage landmark.

However his sister, Lee Wei Ling, who died on Oct. 9, and younger brother Lee Hsien Yang say the single-storey bungalow, built in 1898 in central Singapore, should be demolished in accordance with their father's wishes.

"After my sister's passing, I am the only living executor of my father Lee Kuan Yew's estate," Lee Hsien Yang wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"In his will, he wished for the house to be demolished 'immediately after' Wei Ling moved out of the house. It is my duty to carry out his wishes to the fullest extent of the law."

He said he would apply to demolish the house and planned to build a small private dwelling to be retained by the family, adding that it was time for the government to approve the demolition.

The office of current prime minister Lawrence Wong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee Kuan Yew told the Straits Times newspaper in 2011 that he wanted the house demolished because it would "become a shambles" if it were opened to the public, and he hoped its removal would improve land values in the neighbourhood.

In 2018, a ministerial committee set up to consider the future of the house laid out three options, and said the decision would be left to a future government.

The options were to retain the property by gazetting it as a national monument or for conservation, retain the basement dining room which has the greatest historical significance and tear down the rest of the property, or allow the property to be fully demolished for redevelopment.

At that time, Lee Hsien Loong said he accepted the committee's conclusion and the range of options laid out.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.