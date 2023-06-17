South Africa alleges racism after prez's security staff left stranded at Poland airport; ‘Nonsense…’

Around 120 people of the security staff of South African president Cyril Ramaphosa were stuck on a plane at Poland's Warsaw on Thursday after airport authorities said that they did not have permits to carry weapons. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a joint press conference with other African leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, June 16.(REUTERS)

Reacting sharply, Major General Wally Rhoode, head of security of Ramaphosa said, “They are delaying us, they are putting the life of our president in jeopardy.” We could have been in Kyiv by now and this is all they are doing. I want you guys to see how racist they are, he added.

Some of the passengers have now disembarked and went to a hotel. The aircraft will now be held there until Sunday, reported BBC.

Poland's actions have left president Ramaphosa, who travelled separately to Ukraine, without some of his security detail.

Poland rebuffs allegations

"Accusations against Poland of racism are being circulated in this case. This is nonsense," said the director of the National Security Department and spokesman for Poland's Minister-Special Services Coordinator, Stanisław Żaryn.

Warsaw Chopin airport spokesman Piotr Rudzki told BBC the South African security guards did not have the necessary permits for their weapons.

"We cannot let passengers with illegal firearms into the EU," he said.

Rudzki added that the staff was also told they could disembark if they left their weapons on the plane but they refused.

"The firearms... were not going to be confiscated as some reports in South Africa have said," he added.

Peace talks

Ramaphosa is part of the high-level African delegation visiting Ukraine and Russia with a mission to resolve the year-long conflict which has affected the continent- raising issues like rising grain prices.

The team met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, who ruled out direct talks with Russia as air raid sirens sounded across the country after missiles were detected, forcing the delegates to take shelter in the capital.

During a joint press conference, Zelensky said, “I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering,” reported AFP.