South African Hindu priests accused of overcharging for Covid victims' funerals
Some Hindu priests in South Africa have come under fire for allegedly charging high rates to conduct funerals of Covid-19 victims.
Pradeep Ramlall, Manager of the Clare Estate Crematorium in Durban, slammed priests who are doing this.
Ramlall, who is also a member of the Hindu Dharma Association of South Africa, said the organisation had received a number of complaints about this from families of people who had succumbed to the virus.
In recent weeks, amid a second wave and a new variant of the Covid-19 virus, the crematorium has had to introduce double shifts amid daily deaths in the city which is home to more than a third of South Africa’s Indian-origin population of about 1.4 million.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
“Priests are charging between R1,200 and R2,000 to conduct a funeral. This is not right. As per our scriptures, this is our seva (service) to the community. If a family wants to give a priest a donation, then that is acceptable but priests should not be charging people,” Ramlall told the Weekly Post.
“I was in my vehicle. The priest had conducted a Covid-19 victim's funeral. While he was in the parking lot, he removed R100 notes from his pocket and counted it before sanitising each note and putting the money back into his pocket,” he said recounting an incident that he had personally witnessed.
Ramlall called on the community to avoid being exploited under the current trying circumstances which was bringing grief to so many families and asked them to conduct the cremation themselves.
“We have pre-recorded videos that they can use. If they insist on having a priest, then the priest can conduct the funeral through Zoom or through a WhatsApp video call. We need to embrace technology,” Ramlall said.
South African Hindu Maha Sabha President Ashwin Trikamjee said they had a list of accredited priests on the Sabha's Facebook page that families could contact to conduct the last rites at no charge.
Citing the massive increase in the number of Covid-19-related deaths, Trikamjee said there were funerals being done at odd hours by priests who use their own transport and personal protective equipment (PPE) which they might expect reimbursement for, although families would not be obliged to pay.
Earlier, Lucy Sigaban, a Hindu priestess in the sprawling Indian suburb of Lenasia near Johannesburg, had urged the government to assist priests who are conducting funerals of Covid-19 victims free of charge by providing them with PPE at no cost, but this has not happened yet.
For the last two months, Covid-19 infections and deaths have been rising exponentially in South Africa.
On Thursday alone, there were 647 deaths and over 11,000 more infections reported, bringing the total deaths to 39,501 and infections to 1.38 million since the first case was reported in March last year.
The government is awaiting a shipment of over 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India within the next month to prioritise health care workers and other essential services staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arab Spring exiles look back 10 years after Egypt uprising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terror groups in Pakistan switch to new messaging apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial could be different from 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccines may work less well on Covid-19 variants, UK's heath minister warns
- Hancock’s warning came as the UK reported it had vaccinated more than 5 million people, including three-quarters of over 80s. Hancock said the government is conducting a vaccine trial on the South African variant to study its response to the inoculation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccinated people may still transmit Covid-19, warns England’s chief medic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New US defence secretary reaffirms commitment to defending Senkaku islands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 Chinese miners saved as rescuers race to find remaining 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quakes of 6.9, 5.8 magnitude hit South Shetland Islands, Chile; no major damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK has 77 cases of South African Covid variant, 9 of Brazilian, minister says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African Hindu priests accused of overcharging for Covid victims' funerals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to begin using Covid-19 medications that helped Donald Trump's recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi-led forces thwart air attack on Riyadh: Saudi state television
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pushes China to cease pressure on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau co-opts Sanders meme to urge Canadians to stay home to curb Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox