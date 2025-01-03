South Korea authorities moving to arrest President Yoon: Report

Authorities were en route on Friday to execute an arrest warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap news agency reported, as a crowd of protesters faced off with police outside his residence and vowed to block any attempt. FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, December 12, 2024. The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo(via REUTERS)

Yoon is under criminal investigation for his short-lived martial law attempt on Dec. 3. An arrest would be unprecedented for an incumbent South Korean president.

Yonhap reported that officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is leading a joint team of investigators that include the police and prosecutors, had left their headquarters to execute the warrant.

Broadcaster YTN reported that about 2,800 police had been mobilised in preparation for executing the warrant.

It was unclear exactly how police would make the arrest and whether the presidential security service, which has blocked access by investigators with a search warrant to Yoon's office and official residence, would try to stop it.

About 100 protesters were gathered in the pre-dawn hours near his residence, amid local media reports that investigating authorities would soon try to execute an arrest warrant that was approved on Tuesday after Yoon refused summons to appear.

"We have to block them with our lives," one was heard saying to others. About a dozen protesters tried to block a group of police officers at the entrance to a pedestrian overpass.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, Eduardo Baptista and Josh Smith; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)