Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Korea ex-President Yoon quits his party, backs conservative candidate ahead of polls

Reuters |
May 17, 2025 07:01 AM IST

The announcement comes as PPP's presidential candidate is badly trailing the liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung

South Korea's ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Saturday that he is leaving the conservative People Power Party (PPP), according to his Facebook post.

South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing charges of orchestrating a rebellion when he declared martial law, (via REUTERS)
South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing charges of orchestrating a rebellion when he declared martial law, (via REUTERS)

The announcement comes as PPP's presidential candidate is badly trailing liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung in the polls before the June 3 snap election.

According to a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday, some 29% supported PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, compared to 51% for frontrunner Lee.

Also Read | Why is Johnny Somali facing 31-year prison sentence in South Korea? Full list of charges explained

Yoon, whose December surprise martial law and subsequent ouster by impeachment brought about the snap presidential election, had been called by party members to leave the party to muster more support from moderate voters who negatively view his actions.

"I am leaving the People Power Party to fulfil my responsibility to protect the free Republic of Korea ... Please lend your support to Kim Moon-soo," Yoon said in his post, referring to South Korea's official name.

Candidates Lee and Kim are set to face off in their first televised debate on Sunday.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / South Korea ex-President Yoon quits his party, backs conservative candidate ahead of polls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On