2 dead, several injured after truck crashes in market in South Korea

At least 2 people have died and several others injured after a truck crashed in a market in South Korea. As per officials, at least 18 people have been injured in the accident. As per Korean media, emergency officials said that truck crashed into a row of shops at a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Thursday.(Unsplash/Representational)

As per Reuters, the truck crashed into the market after it sped out of control for 150 metres (164.04 yards).

In a press conference, emergency officials said that the truck appeared to reverse for 28 metres before accelerating towards the outdoor market.

A police officials said that the driver blamed the sudden acceleration for the accident. Officials added further that the driver was not intoxicated or under the influence at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story…