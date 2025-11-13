Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 dead, several injured after truck crashes in market in South Korea

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 11:20 am IST

As per Korean media, emergency officials said that truck crashed into a row of shops at a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Thursday

At least 2 people have died and several others injured after a truck crashed in a market in South Korea. As per officials, at least 18 people have been injured in the accident.

As per Korean media, emergency officials said that truck crashed into a row of shops at a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Thursday.(Unsplash/Representational)
As per Korean media, emergency officials said that truck crashed into a row of shops at a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Thursday.(Unsplash/Representational)

As per Korean media, emergency officials said that truck crashed into a row of shops at a traditional market in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, on Thursday.

As per Reuters, the truck crashed into the market after it sped out of control for 150 metres (164.04 yards).

In a press conference, emergency officials said that the truck appeared to reverse for 28 metres before accelerating towards the outdoor market.

A police officials said that the driver blamed the sudden acceleration for the accident. Officials added further that the driver was not intoxicated or under the influence at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story…

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 2 dead, several injured after truck crashes in market in South Korea
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On